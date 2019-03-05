Take your DIY craft game next level w/ the Silhouette CAMEO 3 Bundle at $185 (Reg. $250+)

For today only, Woot is offering the Silhouette Slate Grey CAMEO 3 Cutting Machine Craft Bundle for $184.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $250 or more at Amazon and Walmart, today’s deal is $15 under our previous mention and the best price we can find. This bundle includes the cutting machine itself, a 24-pack of sketch pens, 2-pack of 12-inch cutting mats, 10 pre-selected vinyl designs and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s deal will leave you with more than enough savings to expand your new CAMEO setup with the Silhouette KIT Tool at $14.99 or this $11 Silhouette PixScan Cutting Mat. But the vinyl kit mentioned above does include 4 sheets of matte vinyl (9 inch width x 24 inch length), 1 roll of transfer tape (9 inch width x 10 foot length), a Silhouette hook, Silhouette scraper, and a cutting mat.

Silhouette Slate Grey CAMEO 3: