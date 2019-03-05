Take your DIY craft game next level w/ the Silhouette CAMEO 3 Bundle at $185 (Reg. $250+)

For today only, Woot is offering the Silhouette Slate Grey CAMEO 3 Cutting Machine Craft Bundle for $184.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $250 or more at Amazon and Walmart, today’s deal is $15 under our previous mention and the best price we can find. This bundle includes the cutting machine itself, a 24-pack of sketch pens, 2-pack of 12-inch cutting mats, 10 pre-selected vinyl designs and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Today’s deal will leave you with more than enough savings to expand your new CAMEO setup with the Silhouette KIT Tool at $14.99 or this $11 Silhouette PixScan Cutting Mat. But the vinyl kit mentioned above does include 4 sheets of matte vinyl (9 inch width x 24 inch length), 1 roll of transfer tape (9 inch width x 10 foot length), a Silhouette hook, Silhouette scraper, and a cutting mat.
Silhouette Slate Grey CAMEO 3:
The Silhouette CAMEO 3 is the ultimate DIY machine. It uses a small blade to cut over 100 materials, including paper, cardstock, vinyl, and fabric up to 12 in. wide. The CAMEO has the ability to register and cut printed materials and is PixScan compatible.