Ditch Instagram and print photos with Fujifilm’s $80 INSTAX Share SP-2 Printer instead ($110 value)

Adorama is currently offering the Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Smartphone Printer bundled with two packs of film for $79.99 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at Amazon, is $10 under the sale price for the printer alone and comes within $0.01 of our previous mention for the all-time low. The INSTAX Share SP-2 pairs with your smartphone to instantly print physical copies of your digital photos in seconds. If just posting to Instagram and Twitter doesn’t do your photos justice, this is a great alternative way to enjoy them. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.3/5 stars from 510 customers at Amazon.
Alternatively you can ditch your smartphone and take the retro-route with Fujifilm’s best-selling INSTAX Mini 9 Instant Camera instead. At $50, you’ll be able to get your fix of instant photos while on-the-go.
Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Printer features:
- Create instax photos by sending images from smartphones and tablets using the free SHARE app
- High resolution images with print pixels of 800×600 dots and 320 dpi to show detailed gradations, facial expressions, characters or objects clearly. Uses 256 levels per color (RGB)
- A new laser exposure system achieves a faster printing time of 10 seconds from print data transfer to print output
- Equipped with a rechargeable battery that charges via micro USB port.Charging time Approx. 90 minutes (Varies depending on the battery remaining level)