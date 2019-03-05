Turn your KitchenAid Stand Mixer into a food grinder with this $25 attachment (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon offers the KitchenAid FGA 1-inch Food Grinder Attachment in White for $24.80 shipped. Also at Target via in-cart discount. Walmart charges $40 while you can find it at Best Buy and other major stores for $50. Today’s deal at Amazon is a buck below our last mention and one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Simply attach this to your KitchenAid Stand Mixer (any model will do) and be ready to grind meat, grate cheese, make bread crumbs, and more. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have rated it 4.2/5 stars.

For other kitchen-related deals, check out our Home Goods Guide. We currently have offers on electric kettles, mini retro refrigerators, and more.

KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment features: