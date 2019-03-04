Cuisinart’s PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Electric Kettle drops to $61 at Amazon (Reg. $75+)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle (CPK-17) for $60.83 shipped. Regularly up to $100 or so at Best Buy, and usually $75 from Amazon, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since a brief Black Friday 2018 offer. It is the best current price we can find. This model features precise temperature settings to get you the perfect cup of tea as well as a 3-year warranty, cordless pouring and a keep-warm function. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the precision temperature controls and blue backlit water window on the model above don’t do anything for you, consider the AmazonBasics kettles. The 1 liter stainless steel model sells for just $21 Prime shipped or take a look at the plastic 1.7 liter option for $28.

Hit up our Home Goods Guide for deep deals on coffee makers, air fryers, office supplies and more.

Cuisinart PerfecTemp Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle: