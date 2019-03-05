Levi’s Flash Sale takes an extra 30% off sale items with steals on jeans & more from just $21

Levi’s takes an extra 30% off sale items with promo code HURRY30 as part of its latest Flash Sale. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. The men’s 502 Regular Fit Taper Jeans in Hunter’s Moon are currently on sale for $28, which is down from their original rate of $60. These jeans feature stretch for added comfort and are rated 4.8/5 stars with over 150 reviews from Levi’s customers.

For women, the 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans were designed to be flattering and comfortable. These jeans were originally priced at $98; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $31. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: