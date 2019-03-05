This Optoma 1080p Projector shoots a 300-inch screen for a low of $339 (Refurb, Orig. $1,199)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the refurbished Optoma HD143X 1080p 3D Home Theater Projector for $339.15 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $139 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $40. I actually own an Optoma projector. I bought it several years ago and use it regularly for playing games, streaming Plex, and much more. It’s never let me down and everyone loves using it due to the 12-foot display that it puts on my wall. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase. Rated 4/5 stars.

Optoma HD143X 1080p Projector features: