Don’t miss Panasonic’s Eneloop Power Pack w/ 12 rechargeable batteries + charger for $35

Today only, B&H offers the Panasonic eneloop Power Pack with charger, 8 AA and 4 AAA rechargeable batteries for $34.99 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells for upwards of $50. It’s currently $46 at Amazon with today’s deal being a match of our previous mention. Panasonic’s eneloops are a must-have for any tech-laden setup. This bundle includes 12 batteries and a quick charger. I like to use these batteries on my Xbox One Elite controller and various Apple input devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need 12 batteries, consider going with Panasonic’s eneloop AA 4-pack with a bundled wall charger for 50% less. This is a great starting point if you’re just dipping your toes into the world of rechargeable batteries. The wall charger can be used with other brands as well.

Panasonic eneloop Power Pack features: