The North Face jackets, vests, accessories & more up to 60% off at Macy’s from $30

Macy’s is offering up to 60% off The North Face during its End of Season Sale. Find great deals on jackets, vests, sweatshirts, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $75 or more receive free delivery.
The men’s Logo Patch Sweatshirt will be a casual staple in your wardrobe to wear year-round. You can style it with jeans, joggers or shorts alike. It’s currently on sale for $30, which is $20 off the original rate. If you’re looking for a dressier version the Glacier Alpine Quarter Zip Fleece at $39 is extremely versatile. This pullover can be worn over button-down shirts, under vests and more. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Logo Patch Sweatshirt $30 (Orig. $50)
- Glacier Alpine Quarter-Zip Fleece $39 (Orig. $65)
- Cayonwall Vest $48 (Orig. $80)
- Glacier Alpine Fleece Jacket $42 (Orig. $70)
- Rivington Full-Zip Jacket $66 (Orig. $110)
Our top picks for women include:
- Osito Hybrid Full-Zip Active Jacket $69 (Orig. $115)
- Holladown Cross-Stitch Puffer Jacket $119 (Orig. $199)
- Crescent Shawl-Collar Hoodie $59 (Orig. $99)
- Mossbud Hooded Fleece-Lined Reversible Parka $107 (Orig. $179)
- Thermoball Quilted Jacket $119 (Orig. $199)
