Whether you were a fan of the 90’s or not, these throwback fashion trends are on the horizon for spring. From mom jeans, small sunglasses to oversized sneakers, there are an array of style finds you will see popping up in storefronts. That’s why today we are sharing our favorite styles of 90’s vintage denim that are under $100. Head below to find our top picks.

Levi’s

Levi’s denim has always been popular but the leather logo on the back has made a huge comeback in the fashion world. Plus, Levi’s has come out with lots of styles that are 90’s inspired. For men, light wash denim was very stylish in the 1990’s and is popular for this spring. The 501 Original Fit Jeans feature a straight hem that can be easily rolled to show off your sneakers or boots. Even better, this style is priced at $50.

The women’s Levi’s Mom Jeans are inspired by the 90’s and feature three color options: blue, black or white. Its high waist provides comfort and a flattering fit. This style also features a cropped leg that looks great with sneakers, sandals and heels alike. The Levi’s Mom Jeans are priced right under $100 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe.

Nordstrom

For women, Nordstrom now has a featured section just for mom jeans that’s filled with over 30 styles to choose from. The STS Blue Alicia High Waist Cropped Jeans are very similar to the Levi’s pair, however they’re half the price at $55. I love the raw hem of this style as well as the very light distressing. It also features a faded denim that’s stylish and versatile.

Topman’s Billy Original Fit Denim is a huge 90’s throwback that’s comfortable and stylish for this season. Its five pocket design and vintage appeal is perfect for spring and these expensive looking jeans are priced at just $70. It also features the baggy 90’s style and an acid wash effect.

Old Navy

A button-fly is another 1990’s trend that’s popular and Old Navy has a number of styles in this design for under $50. The women’s High-Rise Secret Slim Pocket Denim is stylish and flattering. Its secret-slim front pockets hold you in for a slimming effect and its stretch material helps you to stay mobile throughout the day. Plus, this style is on sale for $28 currently when you add them to checkout.

Which style of 90’s jeans are your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our other style roundup’s and sales by visiting our fashion guide.