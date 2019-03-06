Make electronic repairs much easier w/ a 108-in-1 Precision Kit for $9.50 Prime shipped (50% off)

Firstmore (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the M.Way 108-in-1 Precision Electronic Repair Kit for $9.49 Prime shipped when coupon code LHPSOZBD has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal is 50% off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. If you’ve attempted repairing a modern smartphone, you know screws are tiny and often require unique bit types. This set gives you a slew of options that will help keep you from hitting roadblock during your next repair. Although I specifically mentioned smartphone repair, that doesn’t mean you can’t use this to work on Macs, PCs, game consoles, and many other types of electronics. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Whether you plan on soldiering or simply replacing modular parts, this $8 Repair Mat is a no-brainer. It can withstand temperatures up to 500ºC and has a bunch of built-in slots to keep screws organized and in place. Over 125 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

M.Way 108-in-1 Precision Electronic Repair Kit features: