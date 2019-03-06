Anker’s eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulbs deliver app-control for $13 Prime shipped

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulb for $12.99 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $18, today’s deal is good for nearly 33% off and a match of our previous mention. This is an easy way to introduce LED light bulbs and smart home control to your setup. Best of all? These bulbs do not require a hub for use, unlike pricier options from Philips Hue. Rated 4/5 stars.
If you’d rather control lights via a smart plug, there are plenty of options out there on the market. We recommend this budget-friendly alternative that won’t break the bank. It is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.
Eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulbs feature:
Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant-compatibility means illuminating your home is as simple as saying “Alexa, turn on the living room lights.” or “Ok Google, turn on the living room lights.”. Lumos is the modern “light switch” activated by your voice. Whether it’s setting the lights to wake you up in the morning or timing them to signal dinner is done cooking, lighting schedules illuminate your life. And when you’re out, Away mode intelligently lights the house to simulate activity inside. Group 2 or more Lumos smart bulbs together in the EufyHome app to control the brightness of multiple bulbs at once. Only same-model bulbs can be grouped together.