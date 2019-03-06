Anker’s eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulbs deliver app-control for $13 Prime shipped

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulb for $12.99 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $18, today’s deal is good for nearly 33% off and a match of our previous mention. This is an easy way to introduce LED light bulbs and smart home control to your setup. Best of all? These bulbs do not require a hub for use, unlike pricier options from Philips Hue. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’d rather control lights via a smart plug, there are plenty of options out there on the market. We recommend this budget-friendly alternative that won’t break the bank. It is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulbs feature: