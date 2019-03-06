Amazon’s Gold Box has Dunham footwear at 45% off w/ deals from $34.50: oxfords, slip-ons, more

- Mar. 6th 2019 8:23 am ET

Get this deal
45% off from $35
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Virtual Exchanges (97% positive feedback in the last 30 days) Amazon is offering up to 45% off Dunham Men’s Shoes. You’re looking at free shipping across the board and 4+ star ratings. We are seeing a range of options from oxfords and slip-ons to boat shoes and more. While unfortunately the prices change a bit by size here, in most cases the deals are still $50 or more off the regular prices. Head below for all of our top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Speaking of footwear deals, the Sperry Boot Flash Sale has select styles for $60 shipped and Joe’s New Balance is still offering sneakers and running shoes as low as $30. Head over to our Fashion Guide for even more.

Dunham Men’s Revdare:

  • 100% Leather
  • Imported
  • Synthetic sole
  • Lace-up leather shoe featuring wingtip details and perforated medallion toe
  • Seam-sealed waterproof construction
  • Removable molded ortholite footbed
Get this deal
45% off from $35

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Dunham

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard