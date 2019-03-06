Amazon 1-day men’s apparel sale from $23: dress shirts, silk ties, pants, more (Prime only)

- Mar. 6th 2019 8:48 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Buttoned Down Men’s Clothing at up to 50% off. This particular sale is for Amazon Prime members only with free shipping. There are dress shirts, button ups, chinos, wool dress pants and more from $23 with solid ratings. We are seeing a number of great deals here, but once again, the prices change slightly depending on the size. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

As usual, our Fashion Guide is filled with notable apparel deals from Nordstrom, Travis Matthews, Sperry, The North Face and many more. You’ll definitely want to check out the Levi’s Flash Sale at 30% off with steals from just $21.

Men’s Classic Silk 3″ Necktie:

  • 100% Silk
  • Imported
  • Dry Clean Only
  • This classic necktie in luxurious silk with a textured feel brings must-have style to everyday business attire
  • 3″ wide; offered in Regular length (58″) and X-long (62″)
  • Unconditional Satisfaction Guarantee. If you are not completely satisfied with your Buttoned Down necktie at any time, we are happy to give you a full refund
