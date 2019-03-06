Save nearly 50% on the AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter at a new low of $167.50 shipped

- Mar. 6th 2019 4:21 pm ET

$330 $167.50
0

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Adjustable-Height Standing Desk Converter for $167.51 shippedNormally selling for $330, that’s good for a nearly 50% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. This AmazonBasics Desk Converter turns any workstation into a standing desk. It adjusts from five inches up to 21 inches, supports up to 35 lbs. and also features an integrated keyboard tray. This option is a great way to get the benefits of a standing desk without replacing your entire setup. AmazonBasics’ line of desk accessories are highly-rated across the board, and that’s no different here. The standing desk converter carries a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to make some improvements to your desk setup, an easy one is taming that mess of charging cords. Cable management is an often overlooked elements of one’s battlestation, which is why you’ll want to bring home AmazonBasics Cable Zippered Sleeve for $8 with your savings.   

AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter features:

  • Integrated keyboard tray comfortably positioned below the work surface
  • Easy to use – squeeze the hand-brake lever to move the workspace surface up or down; release the lever to lock the surface into place; Constant Force Technology ensures effortless adjustments
  • 10- to 35-pound weight capacity accommodates laptop, monitor, keyboard, and more
  • Channel segments for easy cord-management; works with all AmazonBasics monitor arms; ships fully assembled; no tools needed for installation
  • Work surface measures 36″ W by 23.7″ D; weighs approximately 55 pounds
  • Backed by an AmazonBasics limited 1-year warranty

AmazonBasics

