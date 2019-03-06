AirPrint, scanning, copying and more highlight this Brother AiO Laser Printer: $100 (Reg. $130)

Office Depot/Max offers the Brother DCP-L2550DW Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $99.99 shipped. Originally $160, this model currently sells for over $130 at retailers like Amazon. It’s also a match of our previous mention. This AirPrint-enabled printer is perfect for any Mac or iOS-focused setup. It’s capable of printing, scanning and copying, which is ideal for tax season. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Today’s deal is right on the mark in terms of historical pricing for a laser-powered AirPrint model. If you’re looking to save further, consider going with an inkjet alternative. This option from Brother still delivers AirPrint along with scanning and more for 50% less.

Brother DCP-L2550DW features: