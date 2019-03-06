AirPrint, scanning, copying and more highlight this Brother AiO Laser Printer: $100 (Reg. $130)

Office Depot/Max offers the Brother DCP-L2550DW Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $99.99 shipped. Originally $160, this model currently sells for over $130 at retailers like Amazon. It’s also a match of our previous mention. This AirPrint-enabled printer is perfect for any Mac or iOS-focused setup. It’s capable of printing, scanning and copying, which is ideal for tax season. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Today’s deal is right on the mark in terms of historical pricing for a laser-powered AirPrint model. If you’re looking to save further, consider going with an inkjet alternative. This option from Brother still delivers AirPrint along with scanning and more for 50% less.
Brother DCP-L2550DW features:
- Wireless-N connectivity allows you to send print requests from virtually anywhere. Ethernet port provides wired access to your existing network.
- Print speeds of up to 36 ppm allow you to quickly finish large documents.
- Resolution of up to 2400 x 600 dpi lets you create ultra-sharp, crisp images.
- Super-fast 36 cpm copy speed allows you to make enough copies for everyone at the meeting. Copy resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi provides clear, easy-to-read papers.
- 250-sheet tray can take on large print jobs without refilling. 50-sheet automatic document feeder helps you finish large tasks more quickly.
- 15,000-sheet monthly volume.