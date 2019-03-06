AirPrint, scanning, copying and more highlight this Brother AiO Laser Printer: $100 (Reg. $130)

- Mar. 6th 2019 8:35 pm ET

$100
Office Depot/Max offers the Brother DCP-L2550DW Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $99.99 shipped. Originally $160, this model currently sells for over $130 at retailers like Amazon. It’s also a match of our previous mention. This AirPrint-enabled printer is perfect for any Mac or iOS-focused setup. It’s capable of printing, scanning and copying, which is ideal for tax season. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Today’s deal is right on the mark in terms of historical pricing for a laser-powered AirPrint model. If you’re looking to save further, consider going with an inkjet alternative. This option from Brother still delivers AirPrint along with scanning and more for 50% less.

Brother DCP-L2550DW features:

  • Wireless-N connectivity allows you to send print requests from virtually anywhere.  Ethernet port provides wired access to your existing network.
  • Print speeds of up to 36 ppm allow you to quickly finish large documents.
  • Resolution of up to 2400 x 600 dpi lets you create ultra-sharp, crisp images.
  • Super-fast 36 cpm copy speed allows you to make enough copies for everyone at the meeting.  Copy resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi provides clear, easy-to-read papers.
  • 250-sheet tray can take on large print jobs without refilling.  50-sheet automatic document feeder helps you finish large tasks more quickly.
  • 15,000-sheet monthly volume.
