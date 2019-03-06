Herschel Retreat Backpack easily fits your 15-inch MacBook at $54 shipped (Reg. $65)

- Mar. 6th 2019 12:52 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Herschel Retreat Backpack in Grey for $54 shipped, which is the lowest price we’ve seen since December and it’s regularly priced at $67. This backpack is great for work or school and it can easily fit your 15-inch laptop with a built-in sleeve. It also features an internal media pocket with a headphone port for easy access of your devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 600 reviews. Also, be sure to check out Hautelook’s Travel Accessories Flash Sale  by clicking the image below.

Herschel Retreat Backpack features:

  • From city life to last minute getaways, the Herschel Retreat bag offers a clean aesthetic and durable functionality.
  • Large main compartment for your daily essentials.
  • Magnetic strap closures with metal pin clip. Polyurethane straps. Reinforced bottom for added durability. External sleeve pocket for additional storage.
  • Contoured shoulder straps for superior comfort. Fully-lined with Herschel’s signature coated cotton-poly fabric.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author