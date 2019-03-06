Herschel Retreat Backpack easily fits your 15-inch MacBook at $54 shipped (Reg. $65)

Amazon is currently offering the Herschel Retreat Backpack in Grey for $54 shipped, which is the lowest price we’ve seen since December and it’s regularly priced at $67. This backpack is great for work or school and it can easily fit your 15-inch laptop with a built-in sleeve. It also features an internal media pocket with a headphone port for easy access of your devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 600 reviews. Also, be sure to check out Hautelook’s Travel Accessories Flash Sale by clicking the image below.
Herschel Retreat Backpack features:
- From city life to last minute getaways, the Herschel Retreat bag offers a clean aesthetic and durable functionality.
- Large main compartment for your daily essentials.
- Magnetic strap closures with metal pin clip. Polyurethane straps. Reinforced bottom for added durability. External sleeve pocket for additional storage.
- Contoured shoulder straps for superior comfort. Fully-lined with Herschel’s signature coated cotton-poly fabric.
