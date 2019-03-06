Cole Haan, FRYE, Timberland & more duffle bags, backpacks from $50 at Hautelook

For two days only, Hautelook’s Travel Accessories Flash Sale is currently offering up to 70% off Cole Haan, FRYE, Timberland and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The Cole Haan Saunders Leather Duffle Bag is a great option for your spring travel plans. Originally $498, during the sale you can find it for $170. It’s available in two color options and is gender neutral. It also features a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials and two carrying options.
If you’re looking for a backpack the State Bags Nevins is on sale for just $50 and originally was priced at $95. This backpack can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook while its cushioned shoulder straps will provide additional comfort. Plus, its contrasting color scheme is very on-trend.
Our top picks from Hautelook include:
- Cole Haan Saunders Leather Duffle $170 (Orig. $498)
- Frye Dylan Leather Duffle Bag $280 (Orig. $598)
- Fyre Dylan Leather Backpack $250 (Orig. $498)
- Boconi Overnight Duffle Bag $170 (Orig. $399)
- Cole Haan Leather Backpack $130 (Orig. $398)
- State Bags Nevins Backpack $50 (Orig. $95)
- …and even more deals…
Travel w/ an American Tourister Premium 4-pc. Luggage Set for $109 shipped (Reg. $200+) https://t.co/mcbnyITK9W by @aSimonWalsh pic.twitter.com/wkgP2rvVDJ
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 5, 2019