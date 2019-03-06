Cole Haan, FRYE, Timberland & more duffle bags, backpacks from $50 at Hautelook

For two days only, Hautelook’s Travel Accessories Flash Sale is currently offering up to 70% off Cole Haan, FRYE, Timberland and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The Cole Haan Saunders Leather Duffle Bag is a great option for your spring travel plans. Originally $498, during the sale you can find it for $170. It’s available in two color options and is gender neutral. It also features a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials and two carrying options.

If you’re looking for a backpack the State Bags Nevins is on sale for just $50 and originally was priced at $95. This backpack can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook while its cushioned shoulder straps will provide additional comfort. Plus, its contrasting color scheme is very on-trend.

Our top picks from Hautelook include: