Sandal season is on the horizon and Teva has recently collaborated with Herschel Supply Company to create an array of sandals for men, women and kids. These new sandals feature a slide-adjustable forefoot webbing system and a quick-release buckle on the instep for convenience and comfort. Even better, each pair of sandals has the same fabric as Herschel’s signature backpacks on the heel as well as Teva’s Durabrasion Rubber outsole to provide traction no matter the condition or terrain. Prices range from $75 to $120 and will be a go-to all spring and summer. Head below to find our more about the Teva x Herschel sandals.

Men’s Sandal

Not only are these sandals comfortably stylish but each pair comes with a Herschel drawstring bag that holds your shoes. This would also be a great option to use as a gym bag or store your sandals while traveling. The men’s style is called the Hurricane XLT12 Alp and this design is available in a tan and orange color as well as a navy and red scheme. These 90’s-inspired sandals are supportive for all of your spring hikes. This sandal also features a cushioned EVA footbed for additional comfort.

Jon Warren, VP of Product Design at Herschel Supply Company states, “Our core brand colors are Navy / Red, so it was natural for us to start there. The speckle outsole is a nod to the outdoor shoes we wore in the ‘90s, and the popped heel was our way of doing a sport accent we haven’t seen on the sandal so far.”

Women’s Sandal

For women, the rose gold option was so popular that it’s currently sold out online at Teva. However, you can find it in all sizes at Nordstrom for the same price of $120. This sport sandal is a perfect accent for your athletic wear and its neoprene straps adds a smooth and comfortable feel. These shoes are also water-friendly and are quick drying.

Kid’s Sandal

Finally, the kids sandals are just as cool and can be matching with you too. These little sandals are priced at $75 and its velcro straps lets you easily take on and off their shoes. The kids style comes in both the rose gold or navy color options and its rigid bottom helps to add traction.

Let me know in the comments below which style is your favorite. Another 90’s-inspired trend that’s popular at the moment is denim and you can find all of our favorite styles in this guide here.