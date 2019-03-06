The highly-rated Victorinox Pro Boning Knife is now matching its Amazon low at $17 Prime shipped

- Mar. 6th 2019 4:07 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the 6-inch Victorinox Fibrox Pro Boning Knife (47519) for $16.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 or so these days, it has sold for as much as $27 on Amazon and is now matching the all-time low. Crafted in Switzerland, this knife features a semi-flexible stainless steel blade and a textured, slip-resistant handle. Victorinox knives are almost always very highly-rated and this one is no exception at 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Most boning knives go for even more than today’s deal. If you don’t care about the Swiss build and brand name here, consider the 6-inch KUTLER option at $8 Prime shipped. If the idea of even owning a specialized boning knife seems a bit extra to you, this 14-piece AmazonBasics knife set includes a wood block, shears and more for just $25.

Victorinox Fibrox Pro Boning Knife:

  • As its name suggests, the Fibrox Pro Boning Knife is used to easily trim or remove meat and fish from the bone
  • The straight, narrow, semi-flexible stainless steel blade features a razor-sharp edge that effortlessly follows the natural curve of the meat, cutting through tendons, fat, and bones
  • Patented Fibrox handle is textured, slip resistant, and ergonomically designed for balance and comfort, NSF approved
Victorinox

