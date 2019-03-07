Be ready for the unexpected w/ this 95-pc. First Aid Survival Bag at just $7.50 (50% off)

Brandern (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the I GO 95-pc. First Aid Survival Bag for $7.49 shipped when coupon code 9VW299JT has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This survival bag is lightweight, waterproof, and compact, giving you no reason to not grab one for home, a car, or office. Life can be unpredictable at times; pick up one of these for additional peace of mind and accident preparation. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you grab Two Survival Braclets for $8. These 5-in-1 survival bracelets feature a compass, flint fire starter, fire scrapper, an emergency knife and whistle. With such a wide variety of use cases, these are worth keeping on your wrist when traveling, camping, or any other time.

95-pc. First Aid Survival Bag features: