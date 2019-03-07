Amazon offers 20% off highly-rated humidifiers for today only w/ deals from $20 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SKUniverse (100% positive in the last 12 months from 11,000+ ratings) via Amazon is offering more than 20% off Ultrasonic Humidifiers from Pure Enrichment. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries 4+ star ratings. One standout from the bunch is the Pure Enrichment MistAire Studio Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for Small Rooms at $19.99. Regularly $30 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price can find. It has a 10 hour run time before you need to refill the 0.7L water tank, soft glow lighting for easy night time operation, and comes with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of the 550+ Amazon reviewers. Head below for all the details and more humidifier deals.

If you’re looking for something that can take care of larger rooms then be sure to browse through the rest of the humidifiers in today’s sale. The larger 1.5-Liter water tank model is down to $27.99 from the usual $40 and has a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,000 customers. You’ll also find the remote controlled HumeXL Pro Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier for $79.99 shipped. That’s an Amazon low and about $20 below the regular $100+ price tag.

SLEEK, COMPACT SIZE: Ideal for moisturizing the air in small rooms and offices

HIGH/LOW MIST SETTINGS: Deliver up to 60ml/hr moisture output on the low setting and up to 80ml/hr on the high setting

OPTIONAL NIGHT LIGHT: Soft glow lighting makes it easy to operate the humidifier in the dark

10-HOUR RUN TIME: Allows for continuous overnight operation while you sleep without needing to refill the ample 0.7L water tank