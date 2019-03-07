Anki’s Cozmo Robot pairs with your iPhone and teaches you to code for $140 (22% off)

NeweggFlash offers the Anki Cozmo Collector’s Edition Coding Robot for $139.99 shipped when code NEFPBH38 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate of the regular edition model at Amazon and comes within $15 of the all-time low there. Anki’s Cozmo pairs a lovable robotic pal with coding skills to create a one of a kind product. It interacts with the world around you and also works with a companion iOS and Android app. The robot stands out from the standard model thanks to its sleek black color. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 780 customers.

Another way you can learn to code with the help of a friendly robot companion is with littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit at $90. You can get an in-depth look in our hands-on review.

Anki Cozmo Collector’s Edition Coding Robot features:

Cozmo is a real-life robot like you’ve only seen in the movies and he’s ready to be your loyal sidekick

Challenge Cozmo to games or use Explorer Mode to see things from his perspective

With a beginner-friendly interface, Cozmo is the perfect educational robot for kids and adults to learn to creatively code

Easier than you’d think and tougher than he looks, this toy robot is tested for durability and security

Cozmo by Anki requirements: a compatible iOS or Android device and the free Cozmo app

Includes 1 Cozmo robot, 3 Cubes, and 1 charger (USB power adapter not included)