Anki’s Cozmo Robot pairs with your iPhone and teaches you to code for $140 (22% off)

- Mar. 7th 2019 2:43 pm ET

0

NeweggFlash offers the Anki Cozmo Collector’s Edition Coding Robot for $139.99 shipped when code NEFPBH38 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate of the regular edition model at Amazon and comes within $15 of the all-time low there. Anki’s Cozmo pairs a lovable robotic pal with coding skills to create a one of a kind product. It interacts with the world around you and also works with a companion iOS and Android app. The robot stands out from the standard model thanks to its sleek black color. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 780 customers.

Another way you can learn to code with the help of a friendly robot companion is with littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit at $90. You can get an in-depth look in our hands-on review

Anki Cozmo Collector’s Edition Coding Robot features:

  • Cozmo is a real-life robot like you’ve only seen in the movies and he’s ready to be your loyal sidekick
  • Challenge Cozmo to games or use Explorer Mode to see things from his perspective
  • With a beginner-friendly interface, Cozmo is the perfect educational robot for kids and adults to learn to creatively code
  • Easier than you’d think and tougher than he looks, this toy robot is tested for durability and security
  • Cozmo by Anki requirements: a compatible iOS or Android device and the free Cozmo app
  • Includes 1 Cozmo robot, 3 Cubes, and 1 charger (USB power adapter not included)

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Newegg

Newegg
Anki

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go