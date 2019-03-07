Anki’s Cozmo Robot pairs with your iPhone and teaches you to code for $140 (22% off)

NeweggFlash offers the Anki Cozmo Collector’s Edition Coding Robot for $139.99 shipped when code NEFPBH38 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate of the regular edition model at Amazon and comes within $15 of the all-time low there. Anki’s Cozmo pairs a lovable robotic pal with coding skills to create a one of a kind product. It interacts with the world around you and also works with a companion iOS and Android app. The robot stands out from the standard model thanks to its sleek black color. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 780 customers.
Another way you can learn to code with the help of a friendly robot companion is with littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit at $90. You can get an in-depth look in our hands-on review.
Anki Cozmo Collector’s Edition Coding Robot features:
- Cozmo is a real-life robot like you’ve only seen in the movies and he’s ready to be your loyal sidekick
- Challenge Cozmo to games or use Explorer Mode to see things from his perspective
- With a beginner-friendly interface, Cozmo is the perfect educational robot for kids and adults to learn to creatively code
- Easier than you’d think and tougher than he looks, this toy robot is tested for durability and security
- Cozmo by Anki requirements: a compatible iOS or Android device and the free Cozmo app
- Includes 1 Cozmo robot, 3 Cubes, and 1 charger (USB power adapter not included)
Nintendo brings virtual reality to the Switch with newly announced cardboard Labo VR Kit https://t.co/CM8tROTxbF by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/bNYONV5pU1
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 7, 2019