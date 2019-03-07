Calvin Klein cuts 30% off sitewide including denim, outerwear & more from $20

Calvin Klein’s Get Moving Event takes 30% off sitewide including jeans, tops, outerwear and more. Prices are as marked. Get free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Classic Fit Stretch Shorts are on sale for $49 and will give you a polished look for spring and summer. For comparison, these shorts were originally priced at $70. Plus, they’re available in four color options.
For women, the Monogram Logo Boxy Hoodie is a perfect everyday layering piece that can be worn from the gym to casual occasions. This hoodie is $69 and originally was priced at $98. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic Fit Chambray Shirt $56 (Orig. $80)
- Classic Fit 5-Pocket Stretch Shorts $49 (Orig. $70)
- Down Packable Logo Vest $40 (Orig. $150)
- Regular Fit Essential T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $35)
- Mixed Media Quilted Barn Jacket $80 (Orig. $225)
Our top picks for women include:
- Solid Back Pocket Leggings $41 (Orig. $59)
- Monogram Logo Boxy Hoodie $69 (Orig. $98)
- Square Quilted Puffer Vest $56 (Orig. $80)
- Skinny Mid Rise Light Blue Jeans $40 (Orig. $70)
- Off the Shoulder Ruffle Blouse $25 (Orig. $80)
