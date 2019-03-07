Here’s your chance to own a Fender Telecaster Electric Guitar at $150 off: $450 (Reg. $600)

- Mar. 7th 2019 11:32 am ET

Get this deal
$150 off $450
0

Adorama is offering the Fender Standard Telecaster Electric Guitar in Black for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is a nice $150 price drop and the best we can find. Similar models go for $600 at Guitar Center as well. Features include a 4-bolt standard neck plate, three position blade pickup switch, Maple fingerboard and a parchment pickguard. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you would prefer a Strat, we still have those starting from just $400 (about $200 off). Both the Strat and today’s Tele deal do not include a bag. But you’re saving more than enough here to grab yourself a case and some extra strings.

Fender Standard Telecaster Electric Guitar:

Professional guitarists in all musical genres have relied on the Fender Telecaster guitar since its early 1950s introduction for its powerful tone and smooth playability. The Standard Telecaster combines the best of old and new, with hotter single-coil pickups, shielded body cavities, medium jumbo frets, six-saddle strings-through-body bridge, cast/sealed tuners, tinted neck, parchment pickguard and control knobs and ’70s-style headstock logo.

Get this deal
$150 off $450

Guides

Adorama

Adorama
Fender

Fender

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard