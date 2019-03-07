Here’s your chance to own a Fender Telecaster Electric Guitar at $150 off: $450 (Reg. $600)

Adorama is offering the Fender Standard Telecaster Electric Guitar in Black for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is a nice $150 price drop and the best we can find. Similar models go for $600 at Guitar Center as well. Features include a 4-bolt standard neck plate, three position blade pickup switch, Maple fingerboard and a parchment pickguard. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you would prefer a Strat, we still have those starting from just $400 (about $200 off). Both the Strat and today’s Tele deal do not include a bag. But you’re saving more than enough here to grab yourself a case and some extra strings.

Fender Standard Telecaster Electric Guitar: