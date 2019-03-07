First Alert’s Z-Wave Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm gets a 20% discount to $36 shipped

Amazon offers the First Alert Z-Wave Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $35.97 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and is a tied with the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year and a half. First Alert’s alarm brings smoke and carbon monoxide detection to your Z-Wave smart home. This allows you to get alerts sent to your phone, set automations and more. It carries a 4/5 star rating from over 720 customers and we just recently recommended it as a top option for bolstering your smart home security.

Looking to expand your Z-Wave smart home with more than just First Alert’s Smoke Alarm? Be sure to check out the best hubs, switches, sensors and more to kickstart your setup.

First Alert Z-Wave Smoke Alarm features:

Help keep your family safe with this battery-operated smoke and carbon monoxide combination alarm. This easy-to-install smoke and carbon monoxide combination alarm connects with other Z-Wave compatible alarms and a Z-Wave hub (sold separately)

Integrated wireless alarm system is Iris compatible to send you mobile alerts and emails, so you’re aware of dangers after the alarm is activated, whether you’re home or away

Alarm features photoelectric smoke-sensing technology optimized to detect larger smoke particles produced by smoldering fires, and an electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor

Certified for use with Nexia Home Intelligence, Ring Home Security System, and other third party Z-Wave systems; not compatible with WINK or Onelink