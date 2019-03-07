First Alert’s Z-Wave Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm gets a 20% discount to $36 shipped

Amazon offers the First Alert Z-Wave Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $35.97 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and is a tied with the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year and a half. First Alert’s alarm brings smoke and carbon monoxide detection to your Z-Wave smart home. This allows you to get alerts sent to your phone, set automations and more. It carries a 4/5 star rating from over 720 customers and we just recently recommended it as a top option for bolstering your smart home security.
Looking to expand your Z-Wave smart home with more than just First Alert’s Smoke Alarm? Be sure to check out the best hubs, switches, sensors and more to kickstart your setup.
First Alert Z-Wave Smoke Alarm features:
- Help keep your family safe with this battery-operated smoke and carbon monoxide combination alarm. This easy-to-install smoke and carbon monoxide combination alarm connects with other Z-Wave compatible alarms and a Z-Wave hub (sold separately)
- Integrated wireless alarm system is Iris compatible to send you mobile alerts and emails, so you’re aware of dangers after the alarm is activated, whether you’re home or away
- Alarm features photoelectric smoke-sensing technology optimized to detect larger smoke particles produced by smoldering fires, and an electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor
- Certified for use with Nexia Home Intelligence, Ring Home Security System, and other third party Z-Wave systems; not compatible with WINK or Onelink
