Save 20% on these Foscam 1080p Wi-Fi-enabled Pan/Tilt Security Cameras from $44 shipped

Foscam Direct via Amazon is currently offering R2C 1080p Wi-Fi Home Security Camera for $43.99 shipped when checking out with code R2CROSS2. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and comes within $1 of the lowest offer we’ve tracked. This security camera is headlined by a 1080p sensor as well as pan and tilt capabilities. It works with both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections, giving you flexibility in how it hooks into your setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 320 customers. Head below for more.

We’re also noting a discount on the Foscam Z2 1080p Security Camera for $71.99 shipped at Amazon. You’ll need to apply code Z2ROSS20 at checkout. That’s good for a 20% discount as well, and drops the price to a new all-time low at Amazon. This model sports a more robust camera array with four times optical zoom as well as pan and tilt functionality like the R2C above. Rated 4/5 stars.

Foscam R2C 1080p Security Camera features:

Foscam 12-year home security solutions providers, Join 20 Million+ powered by our leading technology

Full HD 1080P + night vision up to 26ft, horizontal & vertical rotation for almost all view angel. 2-Way Audio dialogue on smart phone with IP camera, Smart Motion & Sound Detection to alert on PC or phone.

3-way connection: wifi + Ethernet (Internet) + local area network (LAN connection even if no internet);

2-way storage: SD(not included) & Free rolling 8 hour cloud (with General Data Protection Regulation GDPR). Real-time monitor/playback on your phone or on any PC anywhere with cloud account via Chrome/Firefox/IE browser. Supports ONVIF