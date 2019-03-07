If you have spring or summer travel plans, Target’s new boho luggage line is a must-have. Target has recently collaborated with designer Justina Blakeney, founder of the popular bohemian lifestyle blog Jungalow, with a collection of luggage and you’re going to want every piece. Even better, the new collection is budget-friendly with prices starting at $8 and ranging to $130. Inside the new line you will find pieces including suitcases, backpacks, makeup bags, neck pillows and more. Head below to find our top picks from the new luggage line.

“Justina knows a thing or two about globetrotting in style.” The luggage collection “brings together symbols of good vibes and protection to give your travels an extra boost of good juju,” Target says.

Suitcases

Having a hardside suitcase will help you worry less about damaging your items throughout your travel experience. The 20-inch Hardside Carry-On Suitcase is a must-have at just $79. Not only does it feature a bright teal or orange color that cannot be missed, it also includes 360-degree spinner wheels to get throughout the airport in a breeze. It also has a super fun tropical print material on the inside and a spacious interior to hold all of your belongings. Plus, if you’re an overpacker like myself, you’re in luck because this carry-on is lightweight and only weighs 4-lbs.

Duffle Bags

Duffle bags are extremely useful when traveling. Whether you’re using it as a carry-on, an overnight bag or packing for a weekend. The Jungalow Weekender Duffle Bag is functional and adorable. It also includes a padded 15-inch MacBook pouch for convenience and can be carried three ways with a detachable crossbody strap. It’s also great to travel with a suitcase that has a strap on the back that slides right over the handle. Even better, it’s priced at $50.

Accessories

Keep all of your items organized with the Jungalow 4-Piece Packing Cubes. This set includes small, medium, and large packing cubes for easy organization. It also includes a drawstring bag to keep dirty clothes separated during long hauls. Each cube features a fun different print too and it’s priced at just $28.

Finally, travel comfortably with the 3-Piece Neck Pillow that will help you to sleep soundly on your plane, train or car ride. It’s priced at just $28 too. Included in the set is a jersey knit neck pillow with plush microbeads for additional comfort as well as an eye mask. It also features a drawstring bag to keep all of your pieces in. Even better, the bright orange color is perfect for warm weather getaways.

Which piece from Target’s new Jungalow collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.