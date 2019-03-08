Add 26 scary titles from the FREE A-Z of Horror eBook (Reg. $15+)

- Mar. 8th 2019 1:48 pm ET

Amazon offers A-Z of Horror: The Complete Collection Fear from Beginning to End as a Kindle eBook for FREE. As a comparison, it goes for over $15 in paperback. Follow along as this scary collection takes you through 26 tales by Iaian Rob Wright. “Get the No 1 bestselling collection today, but be warned, it might give you nightmares. Don’t look under your bed!” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

This collection includes:

  • 1. A is for Antichrist
  • 2. B is for Bogeywoman
  • 3. C is for Clown
  • 4. D is for Detour (Empire of the Tooth)
  • 5. E is for Exterminator
  • 6. F is for Feral
  • 7. G is for Genome
  • 8. H is for Hell
  • 9. I is for Ice
  • 10. J is for Jaws
  • 11. K is for Klutz
  • 12. L is for Lamia
  • 13. M is for Matty-Bob
  • 14. N is for Nightmare
  • 15. O is for Orifice
  • 16. P is for Peeling
  • 17. Q is for Quarantine
  • 18. R is for Revenant
  • 19. S is for Sand
  • 20. T is for Troglodyte
  • 21. U is for Urinary Tract
  • 22. V is for Vulgar (Offensive!)
  • 23. W is for Waste
  • 24. X is for X-22
  • 25. Y is for Yeti
  • 26. Z is for Zion
