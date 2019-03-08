Add 26 scary titles from the FREE A-Z of Horror eBook (Reg. $15+)

Amazon offers A-Z of Horror: The Complete Collection Fear from Beginning to End as a Kindle eBook for FREE. As a comparison, it goes for over $15 in paperback. Follow along as this scary collection takes you through 26 tales by Iaian Rob Wright. “Get the No 1 bestselling collection today, but be warned, it might give you nightmares. Don’t look under your bed!” Rated 4.4/5 stars.
This collection includes:
- 1. A is for Antichrist
- 2. B is for Bogeywoman
- 3. C is for Clown
- 4. D is for Detour (Empire of the Tooth)
- 5. E is for Exterminator
- 6. F is for Feral
- 7. G is for Genome
- 8. H is for Hell
- 9. I is for Ice
- 10. J is for Jaws
- 11. K is for Klutz
- 12. L is for Lamia
- 13. M is for Matty-Bob
- 14. N is for Nightmare
- 15. O is for Orifice
- 16. P is for Peeling
- 17. Q is for Quarantine
- 18. R is for Revenant
- 19. S is for Sand
- 20. T is for Troglodyte
- 21. U is for Urinary Tract
- 22. V is for Vulgar (Offensive!)
- 23. W is for Waste
- 24. X is for X-22
- 25. Y is for Yeti
- 26. Z is for Zion