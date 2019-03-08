Pad & Quill makes some of the very best leather iPhone cases, iPad covers, backpacks, duffel bags and more. While normally quite pricey, today we are seeing some deep deals and a wide range of goods including both Apple gear accessories and office supplies, among other things. Head below for today’s promo code and learn how to maximize your savings.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Just about everything on the site is dropping 15% off when applying code FAMILY15 at checkout. Considering these are some of the best leather iPhone cases, iPad folios and more, today’s deal is certainly worth a look. But you can get even deeper deals than that, as some items are already on sale.

The Best Leather iPhone Cases on Sale:

Among the best leather iPhone cases on sale today is the Luxury Pocket Book iPhone XS Wallet Case at $99.95 shipped. Regularly $110, using the promo code above will drop your total down to $84.96. You’ll find even more leather cases right here. Another notable option is the Woodline iPhone XS Case which drops from $40 down to $25.46 using today’s promo code.

More Top Picks from the Sale:

The Best Leather Apple Watch Accessories on Sale:

You’ll also want to browse through the Apple Watch section where you’ll find already discounted leather watch bands you can then apply today’s code to. The Lowry Leather Cuff Apple Watch Band, for example, drops from the regular $130 down to $85 shipped.

Here are more of the best leather iPhone cases from Pad & Quill, all of which are eligible for today’s promo code. These cases easily made our list of the best options for Apple’s latest handsets and you can read more about them in our launch coverage right here.

Luxury Pocket Book iPhone XS Wallet Case: