J.Crew offers an extra 30% off sale items with deals from $26 on jeans, outerwear, shoes & more

J.Crew offers an extra 30% off sale styles with code SUNNY at checkout. Even better, the same promo code takes 30% off women’s regular-priced items too. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery.

The most notable deal from this sale is the men’s J.Crew x Sorel Cheyanne Boots for $81, which originally were priced at $155. Their waterproof exterior is perfect for spring and their camouflage detailing is very on-trend. Even better, these boots were designed to keep you warm in temps as low as 25 below freezing. They will be a go-to in your wardrobe, and you can find even more deals below in the rest of our top picks from J.Crew’s sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: