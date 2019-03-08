J.Crew offers an extra 30% off sale items with deals from $26 on jeans, outerwear, shoes & more

J.Crew offers an extra 30% off sale styles with code SUNNY at checkout. Even better, the same promo code takes 30% off women’s regular-priced items too. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery.
The most notable deal from this sale is the men’s J.Crew x Sorel Cheyanne Boots for $81, which originally were priced at $155. Their waterproof exterior is perfect for spring and their camouflage detailing is very on-trend. Even better, these boots were designed to keep you warm in temps as low as 25 below freezing. They will be a go-to in your wardrobe, and you can find even more deals below in the rest of our top picks from J.Crew’s sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Garment-dyed French Terry Hoodie $28 (Orig. $80)
- Stretch Secret Wash Shirt $26 (Orig. $60)
- 1040 Athletic-fit Performance Pants $49 (Orig. $98)
- J.Crew x Sorel Cheyanne Boot $81 (Orig. $155)
- Waterproof Rain Jacket $95 (Orig. $148)
Our top picks for women include:
- Lady Jacket in Tweed $119 (Orig. $248)
- Curvy Toothpick Jean $55 (Orig. $120)
- Mockneck Sweater in Supersoft $35 (Orig. $80)
- Vintage Straight Jean in Rip and Repair $57 (Orig. $128)
- Cap-Sleeve Ruffle Lace Dress $91 (Orig. $198)
Fossil's Spring Favorites Sale offers wallets, smartwatches, handbags from $30 + free shipping https://t.co/HYHS7Q0qLf by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/qaxRGMsqG1
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 7, 2019