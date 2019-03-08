Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale from $100 shipped (Reg. up to $180)

Amazon offers its latest Kindle Paperwhite 8GB E-reader for $99.99 shipped. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and a match of the second best price we’ve seen. Upgrade to the 32GB model for $139.99, which is down from the usual $180 price tag. The latest Kindle Paperwhite E-reader features the “thinnest and lightest” design we’ve seen yet from Amazon. This model is waterproof, making it beach, pool and bath-friendly. A single charge of the battery lasts for “weeks, not hours”. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 4,200 Amazon customers. More details in our hands-on review.

Now that you have a new Kindle, head over to the FREE section of Amazon’s eBook store and pick up some new reads. You’ll find a number of classics and other genres here. This is a great way to load up your Kindle with some affordable eBooks.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite E-reader features: