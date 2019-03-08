Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale from $100 shipped (Reg. up to $180)

Amazon offers its latest Kindle Paperwhite 8GB E-reader for $99.99 shipped. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and a match of the second best price we’ve seen. Upgrade to the 32GB model for $139.99, which is down from the usual $180 price tag. The latest Kindle Paperwhite E-reader features the “thinnest and lightest” design we’ve seen yet from Amazon. This model is waterproof, making it beach, pool and bath-friendly. A single charge of the battery lasts for “weeks, not hours”. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 4,200 Amazon customers. More details in our hands-on review.
Now that you have a new Kindle, head over to the FREE section of Amazon’s eBook store and pick up some new reads. You’ll find a number of classics and other genres here. This is a great way to load up your Kindle with some affordable eBooks.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite E-reader features:
- The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.
- Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.
- Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.
- Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.
- A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.
- The built-in adjustable light lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night.