Spruce up your wardrobe for spring with classics you can wear for years to come. Levi’s recently collaborated with the brand Outerknown with six items that are versatile and will be staples in your wardrobe. Levi’s is by far one of the biggest denim brands out there and in 2015 Levi’s started Wellthread. This line was made to start cleaning up the excess materials from its jeans and clothing. Wellthread and Outerknown both focus on sustainability, which creates longer lasting products, while reducing waist. Levi’s now uses a dying process that reduces the amount of water required by up to 70 percent and this line is full of recyclable items. Prices in this line range from $88 to $188. Head below to find out more about the Levi’s x Outerknown Collaboration and how you can start wearing cleaner materials.

“We believe that, ultimately, it takes more than one company to make a difference,” said Paul Dillinger, VP and head of global product innovation at Levi’s. “Working together with Outerknown with the goal to move the apparel industry forward is a huge opportunity and step in the right direction for sustainable apparel.”

Embroidered Trucker Jacket

The classic trucker jacket will be a go-to in your wardrobe and it has been updated for the environment with recycled, material and removable hardware, pocketing, and labels. Its white color option is great for spring and summer too. and it can be styled with jeans, joggers, khakis or shorts alike. It also features a cool embroidered wave detailing on the back for an added pop of style. This jacket is priced at $188.

Board Shorts

Spring and summer vacations are on the horizon and the Levi’s x Outerknown Board Shorts are a must-have. These board shorts are available in two color and print options as well as it features stretch material for additional mobility and comfort. It’s also made of fully recycled material and is 100% nylon. With its nylon material, creates a breathable feeling that will help keep you comfortable all day and it’s quick drying. Even better, these cool board shorts are priced at $88.

511 Slim Fit Jeans

Finally, refresh your denim with the 511 Slim Fit Jeans from the new collection. This denim not only looks very stylish with its dark wash and modern straight hem but it also is sustainable. It’s made from tencel instead of cotton, which is created from wood sourced managed forests. It also features a recyclable five button closure system and its non-stretch twill will give you a polished look all-day.

Which piece from this new line is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.