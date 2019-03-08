Lucky Brand Flash Sale cuts an extra 40% off all sale items with deals from $24

For a limited time only, Lucky Brand takes an extra 40% off all sale items with deals from $24. Prices are as marked. Free delivery applies on orders of $75 or more. The men’s 410 Athletic Slim Jeans feature a dark wash to give you a polished look. They are on sale for $66, which is down from its original rate of $129. They also feature stretch material for added comfort. Pair these jeans with the Cashmere Hoodie for a causal look. Even better, this hoodie is on sale for $135. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Fit One Pocket Ballona Shirt $36 (Orig. $70)
- Color Block Hoodie $42 (Orig. $80)
- 410 Athletic Slim Jeans $66 (Orig. $129)
- Cashmere Hoodie $135 (Orig. $275)
- Venice Burnout Raglan Thermal $18 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Hayden High Rise Skinny Jean In Sweeny $30 (Orig. $119)
- Pointelle Peasant Top $24 (Orig. $50)
- Notch Neck Pointelle Pullover $39 (Orig. $80)
- The High Rise Tomboy $30 (Orig. $129)
- Embroidered Pullover $54 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
