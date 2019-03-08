Lucky Brand Flash Sale cuts an extra 40% off all sale items with deals from $24

- Mar. 8th 2019 11:08 am ET

For a limited time only, Lucky Brand takes an extra 40% off all sale items with deals from $24. Prices are as marked. Free delivery applies on orders of $75 or more. The men’s 410 Athletic Slim Jeans feature a dark wash to give you a polished look. They are on sale for $66, which is down from its original rate of $129. They also feature stretch material for added comfort. Pair these jeans with the Cashmere Hoodie for a causal look. Even better, this hoodie is on sale for $135. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

