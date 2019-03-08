Prepare yourself for spring projects w/ this Ryobi ONE+ 2-Tool Combo for $79 shipped ($20 off)

Home Depot is offering the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 2-Tool Combo Kit for $79 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With a circular saw, drill, battery, charger, and tool bag, this kit will have you prepared to knock out small projects in no time. All of the tools are backed by a 3 year warranty, giving you peace of mind for all the projects to come. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need a circular saw, have a look at the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Drill/Driver for $49. This Amazon best-seller has long battery life, is powerful enough to work with wood, metal, plastic, and more. A compact and lightweight form-factor makes it easy to tote around projects.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ 2-Tool Combo Kit features: