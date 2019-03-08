Twelve South’s AirSnap wraps your AirPods in a leather case for $20 (All-time low), more

Amazon offers the Twelve South AirSnap AirPods Leather Case in Black for $19.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is $4 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Twelve South’s AirSnap wraps your AirPods in a stylish full-grain leather case that also sports a built-in clip for attaching to your backpack and more. The case also has a convenient cut-out that enables easy charging. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Still not sold? Check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look.
Update 3/8 @ 4:25 PM: Amazon offers the Twelve South ActionSleeve for 42mm Apple Watch for $12.48 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for an $11 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $4.50 and is the best offer we’ve seen. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.
A great desk accessory for your AirPods is elago’s Charging Stand. At $11, it’s an elegant way to power up Apple’s truly wireless earbuds.
Twelve South AirSnap AirPods Leather Case features:
- Full-grain leather case designed to protect AirPods
- Incorporated clip keeps AirPods attached to your bag or backpack
- Strong snap closure keeps AirPods secure when on the go
- Bottom cut-out for convenient charging
Twelve South's PlugBug Duo MacBook Charger sports two USB ports for $30 (Reg. $50) https://t.co/wuA0d38j9r by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/YLifGtYb6C
