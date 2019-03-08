Carry your MacBook and essentials stylishly with the Vera Bradley Backpack for $79 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is currently offering the Vera Bradley Iconic Deluxe Campus Backpack Signature Cotton in Modern Medley for $79 shipped. Regularly around $120, that’s an Amazon all-time low. I personally own this backpack and absolutely love it. It features a 15-inch MacBook compartment for convenience as well as an array of zippered pockets. Even better, it’s very spacious to use as a diaper bag as well and has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars with 24 reviews; however, Vera Bradley is highly rated overall.
Finally, be sure to check out the Fossil Spring Favorites Sale that’s offering wallets, handbags, and smartwatches from $30.
Vera Bradley Iconic Deluxe Backpack features:
- The Iconic Deluxe Campus Backpack measures 16.75 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 7.5 inches in diameter with a 2.75 inch top handle drop and 33.25 inch adjustable straps and a trolley sleeve for smooth travels
- Keep your work material and tech essentials safe with cushioned laptop and tablet sleeves – add in the three interior slip pockets, zippered top closure, and fully printed polyester lining and you’re ready for to conquer the day
- The Vera Bradley Iconic Deluxe Campus Backpack is made from lightweight, signature cotton and features an ear bud grommet and charger pocket
- The exterior features two expandable side pockets and a front zip pocket containing three slip pockets, ID window, and four pen pockets to keep your essential supplies organized and quick to access