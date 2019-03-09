Blue Microphones’ Yeti Nano looks excellent and is back at its low of $70 shipped (save $30)

- Mar. 9th 2019 10:00 am ET

BuyDig is offering the Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Mic for $69.99 shipped when coupon code FEB has been applied during checkout. Note: The discount will take effect on the final checkout page. Today’s deal is $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With stellar looks, great reviews, and being in the well-respected Blue Microphones line-up, this microphone is an option that’s worthy of gracing your desk. It offers no-latency headphone output, volume/mute controls, and more. Whether you’re looking to kick off your first podcast, start a YouTube channel, or simply sound better than everyone you know on Skype or FaceTime, this microphone will help you get the job done.

Before grabbing the Yeti Nano above, have a look at an alternative USB Microphone for $22. While it doesn’t carry the Blue Microphones brand name, it works with both Windows and Mac without a need to fiddle with drivers. This Amazon best-seller is rated an average of 4.3/5 stars by over 1,600 Amazon shoppers.

Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone features:

  • Perfect for podcasting, game streaming, Skype calls, YouTube or music
  • No-latency headphone output, headphone volume and mic mute
  • Standard threading for Radius III Shock Mount and/or Compass Boom Arm
  • Plug ‘N play-mac and PC compatible
  • Cardioid and Omni pickup patterns; supports sample rates up to 24-bit/48Khz

