Blue Microphones’ Yeti Nano looks excellent and is back at its low of $70 shipped (save $30)

BuyDig is offering the Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Mic for $69.99 shipped when coupon code FEB has been applied during checkout. Note: The discount will take effect on the final checkout page. Today’s deal is $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With stellar looks, great reviews, and being in the well-respected Blue Microphones line-up, this microphone is an option that’s worthy of gracing your desk. It offers no-latency headphone output, volume/mute controls, and more. Whether you’re looking to kick off your first podcast, start a YouTube channel, or simply sound better than everyone you know on Skype or FaceTime, this microphone will help you get the job done.

Before grabbing the Yeti Nano above, have a look at an alternative USB Microphone for $22. While it doesn’t carry the Blue Microphones brand name, it works with both Windows and Mac without a need to fiddle with drivers. This Amazon best-seller is rated an average of 4.3/5 stars by over 1,600 Amazon shoppers.

Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone features: