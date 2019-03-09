Today’s Gold Box features Exploding Kittens for $14 (Amazon all-time low, Reg. $20)

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Exploding Kittens for $13.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, this matches a Black Friday 2018 offer as the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. You’ll still find it for list at Walmart and Target. Anyone who is “into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats” will want to add this game to their collection. With well over 12,000 reviews, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up the 15-card Streaking Kittens Expansion Pack for $7. It promises to add an extra layer of strategy and hilarity to the base game.

If trivia is more your speed, the Game of Thrones Trivia Board Game is still available for $29 shipped. Use it to test your knowledge before the final season premieres.

Exploding Kittens features: