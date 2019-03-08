If you drink & know things, try your hand at Game of Thrones Trivia for $29 (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers the HBO Game of Thrones Trivia Game for $28.89 shipped. Also at Walmart and Target. Regularly $40, which is what you’d still pay at Barnes & Noble, this is the best price we’ve tracked since it hit an all-time low during Black Friday last year. This is a great way to test your GoT knowledge before the final season hits the airwaves. You can even adjust the difficulty or organize by season to avoid spoliers for anyone who may still be binge-watching. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’ve yet to check out the source material, pick up A Song of Fire & Ice in paperback for $30 shipped. It includes all five novels in George R.R. Martin’s popular series.

Game of Thrones Trivia Game features: