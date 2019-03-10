Bring Alexa to any speaker with the Amazon Echo Input at $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

Update: Amazon also offers its 2nd generation Echo Smart Speaker for $74.99 shipped (Reg. $100).

Amazon offers its Echo Input in both colors for $19.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $35, that saves you 43% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Thanks to four built-in microphones, Echo Input allows you to imbue just about any speaker with Alexa capabilities like music streaming, smart home control and more. It connects over a 3.5mm audio port or Bluetooth, making it a versatile option for upgrading your favorite speaker. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4/5 star rating from over 300 customers.

Echo Input is a great solution for bringing all of Alexa’s capabilities to your high-end speaker systems. Those looking to expand their AirPlay audio setups can pair their speakers with a Raspberry Pi by following our handy walkthrough.

Echo Input features: