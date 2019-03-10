Bring Alexa to any speaker with the Amazon Echo Input at $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

- Mar. 10th 2019 9:43 am ET

Update: Amazon also offers its 2nd generation Echo Smart Speaker for $74.99 shipped (Reg. $100).

Amazon offers its Echo Input in both colors for $19.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $35, that saves you 43% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Thanks to four built-in microphones, Echo Input allows you to imbue just about any speaker with Alexa capabilities like music streaming, smart home control and more. It connects over a 3.5mm audio port or Bluetooth, making it a versatile option for upgrading your favorite speaker. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4/5 star rating from over 300 customers. 

Echo Input is a great solution for bringing all of Alexa’s capabilities to your high-end speaker systems. Those looking to expand their AirPlay audio setups can pair their speakers with a Raspberry Pi by following our handy walkthrough.

Echo Input features:

  • Echo Input adds Alexa to an external speaker and connects via 3.5 mm audio cable or Bluetooth.
  • Can hear you from across the room—even when music is playing.
  • Stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more on your favorite speaker.
  • Just ask Alexa to play a song, read the news, or check the weather and traffic.
  • Set alarms and timers, add items to your to-do list, and control compatible smart home devices.
  • Calling and Drop In via Bluetooth is currently not supported.
  • Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.

