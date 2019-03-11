Amazon discounts Anker’s latest Qi chargers, SoundCore audio gear and more

Anker’s Amazon storefront offers the PowerWave 10W Qi Charging Stand for $21.99 Prime shipped when promo code WIREFREE20 is applied during checkout and the $2 off on-page coupon is clipped. That’s good for $8 off the regular going rate and $2 less than our previous mention. This wireless stand charges at 7.5W, enabling quick power-ups of your iPhone or Android device. An indicator light relays when charging is occurring. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

