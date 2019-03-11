Amazon discounts Anker’s latest Qi chargers, SoundCore audio gear and more

- Mar. 11th 2019 1:46 pm ET

Anker’s Amazon storefront offers the PowerWave 10W Qi Charging Stand for $21.99 Prime shipped when promo code WIREFREE20 is applied during checkout and the $2 off on-page coupon is clipped. That’s good for $8 off the regular going rate and $2 less than our previous mention. This wireless stand charges at 7.5W, enabling quick power-ups of your iPhone or Android device. An indicator light relays when charging is occurring. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Universal, high-speed, wireless. Fully compatible with with Quick Charge charging speeds, and packed with twin charging coils to enable horizontal or vertical placement, PowerWave is the premier wireless charger for home or office. Place horizontally to enjoy videos while charging, or go vertical for video conferencing or to use facial recognition technology. Overcharging protection, foreign object detection, and temperature control combine to let you charge with total peace of mind.

