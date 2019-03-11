Be ready for your next feast w/ Chefman’s Electric Knife + Carving Fork at $30 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Chefman Electric Knife ( RJ52) for $29.99 shipped. This deal is also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day and its official eBay storefront. Regularly up to $60 or so, today’s deal is a solid 50% off, matching the previous deal price and the best we can find. Perfect for all of your turkey slicing needs, this model is also great for cheese and bread. It comes with 8-inch blades, a carving fork and a storage case. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While they might not include a carving fork like, the Chefman above, you can find some brand name options for less. The Cuisinart CEK-30 Electric Knife goes for around $24 (clip the on-page coupon) and Black + Decker’s 9-inch model will ship to you for just under $18 Prime shipped.

Chefman Electric Knife: