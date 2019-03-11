Be ready for your next feast w/ Chefman’s Electric Knife + Carving Fork at $30 (Reg. $60)

- Mar. 11th 2019 11:17 am ET

Amazon is offering the Chefman Electric Knife ( RJ52) for $29.99 shipped. This deal is also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day and its official eBay storefront. Regularly up to $60 or so, today’s deal is a solid 50% off, matching the previous deal price and the best we can find. Perfect for all of your turkey slicing needs, this model is also great for cheese and bread. It comes with 8-inch blades, a carving fork and a storage case. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While they might not include a carving fork like, the Chefman above, you can find some brand name options for less. The Cuisinart CEK-30 Electric Knife goes for around $24 (clip the on-page coupon) and Black + Decker’s 9-inch model will ship to you for just under $18 Prime shipped.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for discounted kitchenware, cookers and much more.

Chefman Electric Knife:

Solve all your carving and slicing needs with this Chefman electric knife. It can carve meat, slice cheese and cut bread with strong, durable 8-inch blades for effortless uniform presentations at the dinner table, and the carving fork keeps meat stable while you slice. A one-touch trigger on this Chefman electric knife ensures simple use.

