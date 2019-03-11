Dell’s XPS 15 is at one of its best prices ever of $1,140 (Reg. $1,550+), more from $300

Dell via Rakuten is offering its XPS 15 9570 with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,139.99 shipped when you use the code DELL190 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly $1,700 at Dell, it’s currently on sale for $1,550 there and this is one of the lowest we’ve tracked historically. For comparison, in Dell’s last Rakuten sale, the 8GB/256GB XPS 15 went for $1,225. The XPS 15 features a 6-core i7 processor, 4GB GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, and killer display, making it the perfect companion for any content creator. Plus, the beefy specs make it a great mobile gaming machine as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Other PCs on sale:
- Acer Aspire 3: $300 (Reg. $400) | Staples
- 2.5GHz Ryzen 3/8GB/1TB
- Lenovo Flex 6: $360 (Reg. $600) | Newegg
- 2GHz Ryzen 3/4GB/128GB
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000: $425 (Reg. $550) | Rakuten
- Must be logged in
- w/ code DELL75
- 2.1GHz i3/8GB/256GB
- Lenovo IdeaPad 530S: $450 (Reg. $550) | Rakuten
- Also at Office Depot
- 2GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000: $530 (Reg. $700) | Rakuten
- Must be logged in
- w/ code DELL100D
- 2.7GHz i7/8GB/256GB
- Dell G3 15 Gaming: $630 (Reg. $810) | Rakuten
- Must be logged in
- w/ code DELL100
- 2.3GHz i5/8GB/256GB
- GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop: $850 (Reg. $1,250) | Rakuten
- Must be logged in
- w/ code DELL150
- 3.7GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/256GB/1TB
- RX 580 4GB GPU
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus: $1,670 (Reg. $2,700) | Newegg
- 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB
- GTX 1080 8GB GPU
- 144Hz G-Sync display