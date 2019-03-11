Dell’s XPS 15 is at one of its best prices ever of $1,140 (Reg. $1,550+), more from $300

Dell via Rakuten is offering its XPS 15 9570 with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,139.99 shipped when you use the code DELL190 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly $1,700 at Dell, it’s currently on sale for $1,550 there and this is one of the lowest we’ve tracked historically. For comparison, in Dell’s last Rakuten sale, the 8GB/256GB XPS 15 went for $1,225. The XPS 15 features a 6-core i7 processor, 4GB GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, and killer display, making it the perfect companion for any content creator. Plus, the beefy specs make it a great mobile gaming machine as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

