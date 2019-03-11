Nautica cuts an extra 50% off all sale items with steals from $18: outerwear, jeans, more

For a limited time only, Nautica is offering an extra 50% off sale items with deals from $18. Discount is applied at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Slim Fit Pique Polo Shirt for $20 and originally was priced at $45. It’s available in several color options and can be styled with jeans, shorts or khakis alike. It also features breathable material to help you stay comfortable throughout the day. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: