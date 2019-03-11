Shoot gorgeous 4K HDR aerials w/ Parrot’s ANAFI Drone for a low of $499 (save $100)

- Mar. 11th 2019 5:10 pm ET

$499
0

B&H is offering the Parrot ANAFI Drone with Skycontroller 3 for $499 shipped. That’s about $100 the typical rate, $50 off the sale prices at Amazon and Best Buy and is the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this drone shoot 4K HDR, it also can snap 21-megapixel photos while airborne. Its battery lasts 25 minutes and charges via USB-C. With speeds that reach over 30mph, you’ll have blast flying this thing. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

Would you prefer to get started with something a little less pricey? If so, this $130 Drone is a viable option. It only shoots 720p, but can be controlled via an app or the included controller. With an average of 4.5/5 stars from over 600 customers, this Amazon best-seller is a great starter drone.

Parrot ANAFI Portable Drone features:

  • This drone with a camera equipped with f/2.4 wide angle ASPH lens, HDR, and up to 2.8 times digital zoom captures spectacular 4K videos, Full HD or 2.7K videos (2704×1520), and 21 MP photos without loss of quality. Additionally, you have a timer, a Burst mode that captures 10 photos per second, and wizards to take over professional settings
  • The ANAFI Parrot Drone can have up to 25 minutes of filmed flight time thanks to an intelligent Li-Po battery that optimizes its life and charges 60% faster using the Power Delivery USB Type C charger
  • With its ultra-compact and lightweight carbon frame (320 g), this quadcopter drone unfolds in less than 3 seconds, reaches a speed of 55 km/h in sport mode and withstands bullets up to 50 km/h
$499

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
B&H

B&H
drones Parrot

About the Author