Shoot gorgeous 4K HDR aerials w/ Parrot’s ANAFI Drone for a low of $499 (save $100)

B&H is offering the Parrot ANAFI Drone with Skycontroller 3 for $499 shipped. That’s about $100 the typical rate, $50 off the sale prices at Amazon and Best Buy and is the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this drone shoot 4K HDR, it also can snap 21-megapixel photos while airborne. Its battery lasts 25 minutes and charges via USB-C. With speeds that reach over 30mph, you’ll have blast flying this thing. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.
Would you prefer to get started with something a little less pricey? If so, this $130 Drone is a viable option. It only shoots 720p, but can be controlled via an app or the included controller. With an average of 4.5/5 stars from over 600 customers, this Amazon best-seller is a great starter drone.
Parrot ANAFI Portable Drone features:
- This drone with a camera equipped with f/2.4 wide angle ASPH lens, HDR, and up to 2.8 times digital zoom captures spectacular 4K videos, Full HD or 2.7K videos (2704×1520), and 21 MP photos without loss of quality. Additionally, you have a timer, a Burst mode that captures 10 photos per second, and wizards to take over professional settings
- The ANAFI Parrot Drone can have up to 25 minutes of filmed flight time thanks to an intelligent Li-Po battery that optimizes its life and charges 60% faster using the Power Delivery USB Type C charger
- With its ultra-compact and lightweight carbon frame (320 g), this quadcopter drone unfolds in less than 3 seconds, reaches a speed of 55 km/h in sport mode and withstands bullets up to 50 km/h