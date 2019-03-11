Shoot gorgeous 4K HDR aerials w/ Parrot’s ANAFI Drone for a low of $499 (save $100)

B&H is offering the Parrot ANAFI Drone with Skycontroller 3 for $499 shipped. That’s about $100 the typical rate, $50 off the sale prices at Amazon and Best Buy and is the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this drone shoot 4K HDR, it also can snap 21-megapixel photos while airborne. Its battery lasts 25 minutes and charges via USB-C. With speeds that reach over 30mph, you’ll have blast flying this thing. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

Would you prefer to get started with something a little less pricey? If so, this $130 Drone is a viable option. It only shoots 720p, but can be controlled via an app or the included controller. With an average of 4.5/5 stars from over 600 customers, this Amazon best-seller is a great starter drone.

Parrot ANAFI Portable Drone features: