Philips Sonicare Diamond Electric Toothbrush is 50% off, today only at $100

- Mar. 11th 2019 8:23 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Philips Sonicare Diamond Electric Toothbrush for $99.99 shipped. That’s half off of retail and tied for the lowest price we’ve seen and lowest price this year. Typically it sells for its full price of $200. This 4/5 star rated toothbrush features 5 brushing modes, removes 7x more plaque than manual toothbrush and is the “#1 recommended toothbrush by dental professionals.” $100 is a small price to pay for healthy teeth and gums.

Philips Sonicare Diamond Electric Toothbrush features:

  • #1 recommended brand by dental professionals. 2 year warranty
  • Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. Improves gum health
  • 5 brushing modes for a customized experience: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care & Deep Clean
  • Voltage – 110-220 V
