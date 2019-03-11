Slide a 32GB FIT Plus Samsung Flash Drive into your Mac for under $9 shipped (up to 40% off)

Newegg is now offering the Samsung 32GB FIT Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drive (MUF-32AB/AM) for $8.74 shipped. Use code 32DDPC4 at checkout. Regularly up to $14, it sells for closer to $10 right now on Amazon and is at the best price we can find. You’re looking at a 15% discount at the least here. It can reach transfer speeds up to 200MB/s and features a key ring slot, backward compatibility with USB 2.0 devices and a 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

There aren’t very many comparable options for less than today’s deal. The SanDisk Ultra Flair 32GB goes for $8.79 Prime shipped but you can save a bit more on the SanDisk Cruzer Glide 32GB at $8 Prime shipped.

However, if you’re looking for something iPhone friendly we have the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Base for $33 shipped right now as well (Reg. up to $50).

Samsung 32GB FIT Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drive: