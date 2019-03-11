Slide a 32GB FIT Plus Samsung Flash Drive into your Mac for under $9 shipped (up to 40% off)

- Mar. 11th 2019 2:03 pm ET

0

Newegg is now offering the Samsung 32GB FIT Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drive (MUF-32AB/AM) for $8.74 shipped. Use code 32DDPC4 at checkout. Regularly up to $14, it sells for closer to $10 right now on Amazon and is at the best price we can find. You’re looking at a 15% discount at the least here. It can reach transfer speeds up to 200MB/s and features a key ring slot, backward compatibility with USB 2.0 devices and a 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

There aren’t very many comparable options for less than today’s deal. The SanDisk Ultra Flair 32GB goes for $8.79 Prime shipped but you can save a bit more on the SanDisk Cruzer Glide 32GB at $8 Prime shipped.

However, if you’re looking for something iPhone friendly we have the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Base for $33 shipped right now as well (Reg. up to $50).

Samsung 32GB FIT Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drive:

  • Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 200MB/s
  • Exceptionally compact USB flash drive for an unnoticeable, seamless fit, designed with a key ring to prevent loss
  • Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files
  • Safeguard your data backed by a 5-year limited warranty (Water proof, shock proof, magnet proof, temperature proof, x-ray proof)

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Newegg

Newegg
Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard