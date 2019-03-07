Backup your iPhone with the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Base for $33 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon offers the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Base for iPhone at $33.13 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $100 but goes for around $50 at retailers like B&H. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. SanDisk’s iXpand base makes it easy to backup and charge your iPhone. This model sports 64GB worth of capacity, which is managed via SanDisk’s free iOS app. A built-in USB-A port delivers 15W of power for charging your devices during backups. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you prefer a portable storage backup solution for your iPhone, consider going with SanDisk’s iXpand Flash Drive. The 32GB model is nearly $10 less than today’s featured deal. It includes USB-A connectivity as well, making it easy to transfer files from your iPhone to a MacBook or PC.

SanDisk iXpand 64GB Base features: