Backup your iPhone with the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Base for $33 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon offers the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Base for iPhone at $33.13 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $100 but goes for around $50 at retailers like B&H. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. SanDisk’s iXpand base makes it easy to backup and charge your iPhone. This model sports 64GB worth of capacity, which is managed via SanDisk’s free iOS app. A built-in USB-A port delivers 15W of power for charging your devices during backups. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you prefer a portable storage backup solution for your iPhone, consider going with SanDisk’s iXpand Flash Drive. The 32GB model is nearly $10 less than today’s featured deal. It includes USB-A connectivity as well, making it easy to transfer files from your iPhone to a MacBook or PC.

SanDisk iXpand 64GB Base features:

  • Keep your photos and videos right on the iXpand Base at original quality with no worry about recurring monthly fees
  • Fast-charge with 15 watts of power
  • Designed for everyday use with a soft rubber top to hold your phone and a wrap-around groove to keep your cable tidy
  • Easily restore your backed up photos, videos and contacts to your iPhone
  • Works with your Apple Lightning to USB cable. Cable not included.
