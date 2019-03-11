Sony’s Digital Paper Tablets return to Amazon all-time low starting at $500 shipped (Save $100)

- Mar. 11th 2019 1:33 pm ET

From $500
Amazon currently offers the Sony 10-inch Digital Paper Tablet for $499.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and B&H. You’ll also find the larger 13-inch model on sale for $599.99 at Amazon as well as B&H. In both cases, that’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is only the third notable price drop we’ve tracked. Both tablets feature an e-paper display that makes it ideal for jotting down notes, managing documents, and more. It has a low-glare display which sports a paper-like texture for precise writing. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 170 customers. 

If you’re looking to emulate a similar paper-like digital writing experience with your iPad, you’ll want to pick up an Apple Pencil. A variety of apps take advantage of the high-precision stylus, making it a must for supported iPads.

Sony 10-inch Digital Paper Tablet features:

  • Thin, lightweight design, Approximately 8.5 oz. (240 grams -dpt-cp1)
  • 10.3” (diagonal) high contrast display; 1404 x 1872 dots
  • Low-glare display for comfortable, long term reading
  • Paper-like texture for precise writing
  • Digital Paper application (PC/Mac) and digital Paper mobile application (smartphone companion app for Android and iOS) 
