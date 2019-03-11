Sony’s Digital Paper Tablets return to Amazon all-time low starting at $500 shipped (Save $100)

Amazon currently offers the Sony 10-inch Digital Paper Tablet for $499.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and B&H. You’ll also find the larger 13-inch model on sale for $599.99 at Amazon as well as B&H. In both cases, that’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is only the third notable price drop we’ve tracked. Both tablets feature an e-paper display that makes it ideal for jotting down notes, managing documents, and more. It has a low-glare display which sports a paper-like texture for precise writing. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 170 customers.

If you’re looking to emulate a similar paper-like digital writing experience with your iPad, you’ll want to pick up an Apple Pencil. A variety of apps take advantage of the high-precision stylus, making it a must for supported iPads.

Sony 10-inch Digital Paper Tablet features: