Save 50% on an Apple Watch leather band & expand your collection for $7 Prime shipped

top4cus (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a selection of its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Bands in various sizes and retro colors for $6.99 Prime shipped when you use the code ZT4YS25Y at checkout. Regularly $14, this is half off and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Though Apple charges $149 for its leather bands, they don’t offer the retro look which I personally prefer. Plus, with multiple styles on sale, you can expand your Apple Watch band collection without breaking the bank. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for another style? We’ve listed our favorite bands from just $5 in one easy-to-read post for you. Be sure to check it out!

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

Design: Rustic style, color of time. Stylish genuine leather surface suits different daily wearings on any occasion.

Material:Full Grain Top Genuine Leather Adopted,durable and flexible, unique explosive pattern. NOTE not waterproof, keep it dry, exist color fading when get wet.

Fit: 6.3”-7.9” inch wrist, delicate straight thread design on stainless steel buckle(33mm*24mm*2mm),10 holes design for free adjustment.Compatible for Apple watch 42mm.

You may care: Precisely and securely, easy to install or remove. Issue fixed. Deserve a chance.

1 Year Warranty: Provide free replacement or full refund immediately. Customers’ happiness matter much more than bucks for our brand.