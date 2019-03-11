Save 50% on an Apple Watch leather band & expand your collection for $7 Prime shipped

top4cus (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a selection of its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Bands in various sizes and retro colors for $6.99 Prime shipped when you use the code ZT4YS25Y at checkout. Regularly $14, this is half off and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Though Apple charges $149 for its leather bands, they don’t offer the retro look which I personally prefer. Plus, with multiple styles on sale, you can expand your Apple Watch band collection without breaking the bank. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for another style? We’ve listed our favorite bands from just $5 in one easy-to-read post for you. Be sure to check it out!

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

Design: Rustic style, color of time. Stylish genuine leather surface suits different daily wearings on any occasion.

Material：Full Grain Top Genuine Leather Adopted,durable and flexible, unique explosive pattern. NOTE not waterproof, keep it dry, exist color fading when get wet.

Fit: 6.3”-7.9” inch wrist, delicate straight thread design on stainless steel buckle（33mm*24mm*2mm）,10 holes design for free adjustment.Compatible for Apple watch 42mm.

You may care: Precisely and securely, easy to install or remove. Issue fixed. Deserve a chance.

1 Year Warranty: Provide free replacement or full refund immediately. Customers’ happiness matter much more than bucks for our brand.